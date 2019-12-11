BRADLEY, Maine — Just before 4 p.m. on Monday local fire agencies and Maine game wardens responded to a boat stuck in the Penobscot River.

Officials say the three men are all university of Maine students and entered the River from French Island in Old Town.

A Maine Game Warden responding to help the students is now stuck on the boat as well.

The U.S. Coast Guard is on its way from Cape Cod.

This story will be updated.

