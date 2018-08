SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A water main break washed out the road on Route 77 near Sawyer Road in South Portland Wednesday afternoon.

Police said in Facebook post that repairs are very likely to last through the Thursday morning commute and well into the day on Thursday.

The roadway will remain closed until repairs are completed, according to police. They encourage drivers to pre-plan alternate commuting routes and allow for extra travel time.

