GORHAM, Maine — A water main break occurred in the area of 34 Huston Road in Gorham on Saturday.

According to a release from the Cumberland County dispatch, the Huston Road will be down to one lane for approximately eight hours.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more information becomes available.

RELATED: Why do we call the day after Thanksgiving Black Friday?

RELATED: Snow, winds wane after tangling traffic, threatening parade