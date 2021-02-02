Water main break floods basement, parking lot of apartment building in Topsham

There was damage to the heating system in the building and two units lost heat. However, there was no damage to the first floor apartments.

TOPSHAM, Maine — A water main break in Topsham led to flooding in the basement and parking lot of an apartment building on Main Street Tuesday morning.

In total, there are five apartments and eight tenants in the building.

The break happened on Winter Street, which is off of Main Street. At one point there was about three feet of water in the basement, and vehicles in the parking lot had water as high as the hoods.

"I woke up to a weird sound. Now we think it was probably the sound of either the dumpster moving or the water rushing in," Jill Shepherd, a tenant in the building, told NEWS CENTER Maine. "Couldn't figure out what it was, tried to go back to bed, a police officer knocked on my door around five and informed me that it was flooded."

Central Maine Power responded to the scene to cut power to the building.

There was damage to the heating system in the building and two units lost heat. However, there was no damage to the first floor apartments.

The owner of the apartment complex bought it about 30 days ago.