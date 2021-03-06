WATCH LIVE: Mills visits bluShift Aerospace in Brunswick

Gov. Janet Mills is visiting the startup Thursday afternoon to promote her jobs and recovery plan

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills is making a stop Thursday afternoon at the Brunswick-based startup bluShift Aerospace.

The governor’s office says the visit is to “promote the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan’s investment in innovation to spur economic growth as Maine recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mills’ plan proposes spending $80 million to expanding public sector business support through increased research and development spending, her office explained in a release. Investments in research and development are a “key driver of economic growth,” the Maine Development Foundation’s Measures of Growth report indicates.

bluShift Aerospace is developing rockets powered by bio-derived fuels to launch satellites into space. The company launched the world's first biofuel rocket from Aroostook County in January, which founder and CEO Sascha Deri said put Maine on the map in the space industry.