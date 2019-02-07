MAINE, USA — The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and with that date comes the tough decision -- where is the best place to spend Independence Day with friends and family?

This is NEWS CENTER Maine's guide to the best fireworks displays and events around the state.

Augusta

Fireworks will be set off at Mill Park, located at 1 Water Street, at 9 p.m.

Celebrations for the holiday, hosted by Fort Western, will take place all day, starting at 10 am. The capital will put on a 13-gun cannon salute, a musket salute, and the annual traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence by Mayor David Rollins.

Augusta will also put on a Fourth of July parade.

To learn more, click here.

Bangor/Brewer

If you're spending the day in Bangor, consider ending it with a fireworks show over the Penobscot River at 9:30 p.m.

The city is hosting a number of events through the day. The first is a pancake breakfast at 318 Wilson Street in Brewer, running from 7-10 a.m. It is open to the public, and adults cost $6, while children cost $3. The second is a parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that starts on Wilson Street, makes its way into Bangor, and ends on Acme Road back in Brewer.

A concert will be underway before the fireworks begin from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Bangor Waterfront. All proceeds from 'Chord for Cure' will benefit the Eastern Maine Medical Center Foundation.

For more information, click here.

Bar Harbor

A fireworks display will start around 9:15 p.m. over Frenchman Bay. Bar Harbor's July 4 celebration has been recognized nationally as one of the best Fourth of July celebrations in the nation -- so don't miss this fun-packed day full of events!

From 6-10 a.m., a blueberry pancake breakfast is open to the public at Bar Harbor Athletic Field on Park Street. From 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a number of Maine nonprofits will sell goods and raffle items for the Bar Harbor Nonprofit Showcase.

A craft fair and marketplace is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the YMCA on 21 Park Street, and the town's Independence Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. with plans to wind downtown and end with annual lobster races.

Enjoy a seafood festival from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and live music for the Harborside Concert Series from 3:30-9 p.m. before the fireworks begin.

For more details, click here.

Bath

Bath Heritage Days is putting on five days of fun for the holiday from July 3-7. The fireworks attraction on July 4 will start around 9 p.m.

Before that, a '1 Mile Fun Run' at 7:15 a.m.; an 'Independence Rocks!' parade, starting at 10 a.m.; Smokey's Greatest Show and Carnival, starting at 11 a.m. and running through 11 p.m.; and more.

There will be a second fireworks show on Sunday, July 7 at 9 p.m. or whenever it gets dark.

To see more events scheduled for the week, click here.

Camden

Take on the 'Festival of Independence' in Camden with music, parades, and fireworks over Camden Harbor in the evening. Head to Camden Harbor Park at 55 Main Street to make sure you don't miss it.

Read more here.

Freeport

Freeport's annual fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. in the middle of town behind the L.L. Bean campus! Stick around until 10 p.m. when the event is expected to be over.

Before that, there are a lot of other activities for the holiday.

Enjoy the annual Parish Fourth of July pancake breakfast at St. Jude Church from 7-10 a.m. Take part in the L.L. Bean Fourth of July 10K, kicking off at Memorial Park on Bow Street. Watch the parade makes its way through town and then drive out to Wolfe's Neck Center for ice cream making from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

See the full fireworks event details here.

Greenville

Fireworks begin in Greenville at East Cove around 9 p.m. on July 4.

Before that, events will be held throughout town to celebrate the holiday. The American Legion Breafast takes place on July 3 from 7-10 a.m. The Cardboard Boat Regatta at Red Cross Beach follows at 12 p.m.

On July 4, a parade starts at 11 a.m., kicking off at Industrial Park and ending downtown. The kids' bike parade joins the regular parade at the Center for Moosehead History around 11:30 a.m.

To learn more about Greenville's July 4 celebrations, click here.

Kennebunk/Kennebunkport

Fireworks starting at 9 p.m. will end the Fourth of July celebrations in Kennebunk. You can see the show from all three beaches in Kennebunk, so pick your favorite and enjoy -- they're expected to run for 30 minutes.

If you're around earlier in the day, stop by Nonantum Resort from 6-10 p.m. at 95 Ocean Avenue for a lobster bake, or listen to Michael Corleto play some music at the Kennebunkport Inn from 5-8 p.m.

Read more details about the fireworks display here.

Lewiston/Auburn

Come to Veterans Park, located at 2-20 Main Street in Lewiston, for a fireworks celebration at 9:30 p.m.

Before that, an array of exciting activities will be taking place, including a performance by band 'Lacey Chain' at 6 p.m., a demo by the Pelletiers Karate Academy at 7 p.m., a show done by award-winning Robert 'Elvis' Washington at 7:15 p.m., and some music by Country Roads Band at 8:15 p.m.

Food vendors and novelty vendors will also be available!

Naples

Fireworks start at dusk and will be set off over Long Lake! The best views are from the Naples Causeway.

A list of events in the town for July 4 before the fireworks extravaganza is as follows:

Pancake Breakfast, 9-11 a.m., at the Singer Center

Craft Fair and Live Music, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Village Green

Kids' games and crafts, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Kent's Landing

Holiday parade, starting at 2 p.m. by the Fire Station

Read more about the day of festivities here.

Ogunquit

It will be hard to miss the Fourth of July fireworks display at Ogunquit Beach. The show starts around 9:15 p.m., and there are great views from Main Beach all the way up to Footbridge Beach, North Beach, and beyond.

Learn more about Ogunquit's holiday celebration here.

Old Orchard Beach

Don't miss the Fourth of July fireworks at Old Orchard Beach! They will be set off by the Pier and Palace Playland on the beach around 9:45 p.m.

Before that, join the Ocean Park Association for its annual Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. on Temple Avenue, or listen to the Don Campbell Band from 6-7 p.m. at the Seaside Pavilion.

Click here to read the full calendar events.

Portland

Celebrate the Fourth of July with the 'Stars and Stripes Spectacular' in Portland! Fireworks kick off over the waterfront around 9:20 p.m. Cindy Williams and Lee Nelson will be hosting the Portland Pops concert that starts at 7:30 p.m. preceding the fireworks at the Eastern Prom.

RELATED: Cindy and Lee host the Portland Pops July 4 celebration

The city advises that people view the show from any of the following locations:

Eastern Promenade Park

Back Cove/Payson Park

Peaks Island

Casco Bay (via boat)

Click here for information about parking.

Saco

Funtown Splashtown is putting on a fireworks display from 9:30-10 p.m. to celebrate the holiday! Only catch -- it's happening one day early on July 3.

The Facebook event calls it Funtown's "biggest, most spectacular fireworks show ever!"

Find out more about the event, located at 774 Portland Road, here.

Sanford

A day before the holiday, The Maine Attraction Water Ski Show Team is putting on a display, followed by fireworks on July 3. The Show Team will be at Number One Pond at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks will follow.

Read more about the event here.

Winthrop

The Winthrop Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the town's annual July 4 fireworks!

Anyone interested in watching should gather at Norcross Point at the southern end of Maranacook Lake at dusk -- around 9 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

York

If you're near the York area on Independence Day, you're in luck! There will be a couple of options for fireworks viewing this long weekend.

On July 4, fireworks will take place at York Beach at 9 p.m. Two days later on July 6, fireworks will light up York Harbor Beach, also at 9 p.m.

Later this summer, the York Days Fireworks display will take place on August 4 at Short Sands Beach -- so if you can't make it on the holiday, you still have a chance to watch a show this summer!

Read more here.