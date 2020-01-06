MAINE, USA — Black Lives Matter protests continue for the fourth day across Maine, as hundreds take to the streets in protest against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The protests have remained peaceful thus far, although a few outliers spray painted the Portland Police headquarters during protests Sunday afternoon after the crowd had marched back to Monument Square in Portland.

In Portland, protests are expected around 7 p.m. at the corner of Commercial Street and India Street on Sunday.

In Bangor, protests began around 5 p.m. at the Bangor City Hall.

Watch the Bangor protest live here:

In addition to Bangor and Portland, there are protests happening in Lewiston and Auburn on Monday. The Sun Journal is streaming that live here.

On Sunday, hundreds of protestors also gathered on the Brunswick Mall.

Following a vigil, approximately 150 people walked from the vigil up Pleasant Street to the Brunswick police station and engaged with police officers in a parking lot across Stanwood Street.

NEWS CENTER Maine will be covering both protests in Portland and Bangor on Monday. Stay tuned for our complete coverage.

This story will be updated.

RELATED: Portland protesters march across city, calling for justice and change

RELATED: Trump slams governors as 'weak,' urges crackdown on protests

RELATED: Former President Obama encourages peaceful protests, calls for change

RELATED: Protests flare again in US amid calls to end police violence

RELATED: “Stand beside us…please”. Peaceful protesters gather in Orono to speak out against the death of George Floyd and racism in America