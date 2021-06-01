DC's Mayor Bowser announces curfew amid unrest at Capitol Building, violence during pro-Trump protests

The curfew is from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for Washington.

WASHINGTON — DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a curfew from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for Washington amid violence and pro-Trump protests that have caused U.S. Capitol Building to go under a lockdown.

"During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District," said the order from Bowser's office.

The curfew imposed by the Mayor’s Order shall not apply to essential workers, including working media with their outlet-issued credentials, when engaged in essential functions, including travel to and from their essential work.

DC Public Library locations will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday to adhere to the mayor's curfew.

Bowser has been vocal about asking people to not travel to downtown DC amid protests that have been scheduled for weeks in DC.

Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021

U.S. Capitol Police ordered the Capitol locked down Wednesday and evacuations of two Capitol campus buildings — the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building — as protests rage at the Capitol complex.

Shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, large crowds of pro-Trump protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol and squared off with Capitol Police.

Protesters broke through several barriers placed at the steps of Capitol, while the certification of Electoral College votes began inside.

Protesters took control of the top of the steps that are entrances to the House and Senate chambers on the back of the Capitol.