Washburn road closed for 'law enforcement' incident

Maine State Police officials say there is an ongoing incident on the Washburn Road. Use caution in the area.

WASHBURN, Maine — Local police officials are closing Washburn roads in the Rum Rapids & the Hospitality Inn area from Chandler Road to Crouseville.

A witness close to the scene tells NEWS CENTER Maine there are approximately ten law enforcement vehicles parked along the road. The witness says the officers seem to be focused on a home about 1/2 mile from Aroostook Hospitality Inn.

An official with the Department of Maine Public Safety said the state police are assisting local law enforcement with the situation.

