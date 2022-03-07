x
WARNING: Portland police warn the public about contaminated heroin

Police say the heroin is contaminated with a veterinary animal tranquilizer and does not respond to Narcan.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Portland police warned the public Sunday about heroin contaminated with a suspected veterinary animal tranquilizer. 

The contaminated heroin does not respond to Narcan and can cause injury or even death, according to an email by Portland Police Department Community Relations Liaison David Singer.

"Portland police and Portland Public Health and Safety officials have been responding to numerous overdoses involving the suspected contaminated heroin," per the email.  Five reported overdoses have been reversed using an opioid antidote. 

Police are asking anyone with information to call the police at (207) 874-8575.

Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Sunday, July 3, 2022


