Warming centers open after widespread power outages

As of Friday night, more than 260,000 Mainers are without power.
MAINE, USA — While temperatures continue to drop below freezing, warming centers across the state are opening their doors to Mainers left without power during the holiday storm. 

As of Friday night, more than 260,000 Mainers are without power, according to reports from Central Maine Power and Versant Power. 

While crews continue to battle major winds and clear debris for restoration, the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is listing 20 places for Mainers to stay warm. 

Warming centers include spaces across York, Sagadahoc, Oxford, Franklin, Cumberland, and Androscoggin counties. 

"Some warming centers may provide limited food, showers, charging stations and places to rest," according to MEMA. 

Be sure to check your local town and community pages for additional information. 

