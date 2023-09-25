Wardens rescue teen who fell 60 feet down Tumbledown Mountain

The teen was reportedly hiking off-trail with a friend when he slipped and fell.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine — A teenager was rescued Sunday afternoon after he reportedly fell 60 feet down a mountain in Franklin County and broke his leg.

According to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, 15-year-old Kyle Lund of Dixfield slipped and fell 60 feet down Tumbledown Mountain while he was hiking in a steep section off-trail with a friend near the Loop Trail around 1:50 p.m.

Lund reportedly fractured his left leg as a result of the fall.

Maine wardens and local rescue crews were able to stabilize the teen after hiking more than a mile to where Lund had fallen, the release said. Lund was then carried farther up the mountain to an open area where he was transported via Maine Forest Service helicopter to a waiting ambulance due to the severity of the fracture.

Lund was brought to the Franklin Memorial Hospital and then Maine Medical Center for treatment.