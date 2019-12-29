JEFFERSON, N.H. — A Massachusetts family with five children had to be rescued early Sunday morning in Jefferson New Hampshire after their minivan got stuck on a snowmobile trail on Jefferson Notch Road.

According to a post on the NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief Facebook page, the driver of the minivan, Dattu Prajapati, 45, of Burlington, Massachusetts was following his GPS from the Bretton Woods Ski Area back to Gorham where he and his family were staying when it directed him on the snowmobile trail.

When the minivan got stuck, the family was stranded for nearly seven hours.

New Hampshire Fish and Game say there was no cellphone service, so Prajapati used his minivan's roadside assistance feature to call for a tow truck.

New Hampshire Fish and Game used an ATV to shuttle the family back to the Base Station Road.

No one was hurt while the family was stranded.

Due to signage indicating that the road was becoming a snowmobile trail, Prajapati was cited for operating a conventional vehicle on a snowmobile trail.

The family was able to safely return to their hotel rooms in Gorham.

