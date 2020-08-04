BOWDOIN, Maine — Maine Game Wardens, including K-9 Warden Ruby, located a missing 78-year-old around 7:45 Tuesday night.

James Conway, 78, of Bowdoin, who suffers from dementia, went missing from his home on the West Road in Bowdoin around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, after he went to retrieve something and never returned. Conway’s wife contacted 911 at around 6 p.m., and the Maine Warden Service, along with several other agencies, responded immediately.

With a Maine Warden Service aircraft in the air searching, along with an infrared drone from the Bowdoin Fire Department, Game Warden Dave Chabot and K-9 Ruby struck a track from Conway’s last location. K-9 Ruby followed the meandering track and found an unresponsive Conway on the edge of a woods road approximately 300 yards from his home and unable to get up.

Conway was unresponsive, alive, and very hypothermic.

Emergency medical personnel treated Conway on the scene. He was then transported by ambulance to a hospital for observation.

