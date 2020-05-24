MAINE, Maine — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife posted on its Facebook page ahead of Memorial Day weekend to remind Mainers to stay safe and celebrate responsibly due to COVID-19 concerns.

While this weekend may look a bit different from previous years, Wardens ask Mainers to continue to follow CDC guidelines and practice social distancing if in a gathering.

The Department also wants to remind the public to be prepared for ticks, wear a lifejacket when or near the water, and to pick up after yourself.

The Facebook post also reminds Mainers to tell someone in their party where they are going and when they are planning to return.

All current laws apply, and fishing and hunting licenses are required.

Boats and ATVs must have valid registrations. For a full list of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife laws and regulations, click HERE.

Not all ATV trails are open across the state. The Department asks Mainers to check with your local club before venturing outdoors and, like always, obey closed trail signs.

While adventuring vacationland, share your pictures by using the hashtags #keeperofme and #allinforthemaineoutdoors.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

