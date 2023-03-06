Man dead after 3 snowmobiles crash in Aroostook County

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon on snowmobile trail ITS 85 in Oxbow, officials said.

OXBOW, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is investigating after a Massachusetts man died as a result of a crash in Aroostook County involving three snowmobiles.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday at snowmobile trail ITS 85 in Oxbow, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

An initial investigation revealed Darryl Sittler, 57, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts was reportedly traveling north on a 2023 Ski-Doo Renegade 900 ACE followed by his wife on a separate snowmobile.

At the time of the crash, three other snowmobiles were headed south toward Sittler and his wife, the release stated.

Scout Sylvester, 20, and Jack Sylvester, 23, both of Greene, were each driving 2022 Polaris XC 650s snowmobiles during a collision near the crest of a rise in the trail, resulting in heavy damage to all involved vehicles.

Sittler reportedly died at the scene. Scout was brought to the Presque Isle Northern Light Hospital for a hand injury, and released, according to authorities.

"The Maine Warden Service was assisted at the scene by Ashland Ambulance, Masardis Fire Department, Maine State Police, and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office," the release stated.