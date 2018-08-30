AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — More than 270 employers and a dozen service providers are packing the Augusta Civic Center Thursday for the annual Hire-A-Vet campaign and Maine's largest hiring fair.

The fair is hosting 286 total exhibitors from across Maine that want to meet veterans, military family members and civilians.

Opportunities include entry-level to professional in a wide variety of fields including science, health care and human services, manufacturing, financial and the list goes on.

“Through the Hire-A-Vet campaign, more employers are discovering the value veterans bring to their workforce, “said Governor Paul R. LePage. “Ann and I fully support the successful initiative, and look forward to helping make this year‘s effort reach more employers and get more veterans good-paying careers in our state."

A complete list of exhibitors is available at www.mainecareercenter.gov/locations/jobfair.shtml?id=799500

The Hire-A-Vet kick off event starts at 12:30pm Thursday. The fair runs from 1-4pm.

Maine Hire-A-Vet is a statewide effort to commit at least 100 employers to hire at least 100 veterans and military family members during a 100 day period.

The campaign has connected more than 300 employers with over 700 veteran-hires since its inception in 2015 and has been recognized as a best practice by the United States Department of Labor (USDOL) and the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA).

Visit www.mainecareercenter.gov/hireavet.shtml and www.facebook.com/mainehireavet to learn more about the campaign.

