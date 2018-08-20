ROCHESTER, N.H. (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man wanted on several warrants was shot and killed Monday in a shootout with local and state police, New Hampshire's attorney general's office said.

The officer-involved shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Street and Route 125 in the Rochester village of Gonic.

The AG's office said Douglas Heath, 38, being pursued by police, crashed his vehicle then exited the passenger side and exchanged gunfire with police. He was struck by gunfire and died at the scene.

Police said Heath had been wanted on several warrants, including one for trafficking narcotics and one for feeling from Maine State Police. Rochester police said they had issued an "Officer Safety Briefing Form" on Aug. 15 indicating there was "credible information" Heath was staying in Rochester and that he "may be in possession of '3 firearms'" and had "no intention of going to jail."

The AG's office said a gun was found near Heath's body.

An autopsy is scheduled for Aug. 23.

No officers or nearby people were physically hurt during the incident, police said. The two Rochester officers and two state troopers who were on scene were taken to a hospital, evaluated and released.

