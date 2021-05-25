Wales fire destroys home, sends man to the hospital

Four people were home at the time. Three made it out uninjured. One man who went out through a window was hurt and treated at Central Maine Medical Center.

An overnight fire in Wales destroyed a home and sent one man to the hospital.

Crews responded to reports of a dryer fire on pond road around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Wales Fire Chief Anthony Siderio.

Four people were home at the time. Three made it out of the home uninjured. One man who went out through a window was hurt. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

All four people are expected to stay with family in the area for now.