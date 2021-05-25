Wales fire destroys home, sends man to the hospital

An overnight fire in Wales destroyed a home and sent one man to the hospital.
Crews responded to reports of a dryer fire on pond road around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Wales Fire Chief Anthony Siderio.
Four people were home at the time. Three made it out of the home uninjured. One man who went out through a window was hurt. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
All four people are expected to stay with family in the area for now.
The Maine Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.