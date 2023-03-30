Local shellfish harvester dies after skiff sinks in choppy water on Medomak River

The two others on the boat were able to reach the shore in the area of Dutch Neck.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published March 29, 2023.

The man whose body was recovered from the Medomak River on Wednesday has been identified as a shellfish harvester from Waldoboro.

Dale Boyington, 45, was out harvesting clams on a nearby island with two others when the 12-foot skiff they were traveling on sank in rough waters, according to a news release from the Maine Marine Patrol.

Boyington's body was found near Hollis Point by a search volunteer, who notified marine patrol officers.

The two others were able to reach the shore in the area of Dutch Neck.

"One was treated at the scene for hypothermia, and the other was transported to a nearby hospital and later released," the release stated.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Maine medical examiner's office.