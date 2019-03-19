BELFAST, Maine — Waldo County is the first region in the state with the ability to send emergency alerts directly to your phone -- because nowadays, that's where everyone's looking.

"In the old days, you put our alerts over TV and radio and everybody got their news from one of those two locations," Director of Waldo County Emergency Management Agency, Dale Rowley, said.

The goal of Rowley's department is to help keep the community safe.

"If we can get emergency information out to them before the disaster, to get shelter in place or evacuate, or early on in the disaster, hopefully, we'll save lives," Rowley said.

"Any time we can communicate and share information, we're all better off for it," Matthew Curtis of the Waldo County Sheriff's Department added.

The system will be tested Friday afternoon with alerts pinging off cell phone towers across the county. Friday's alert will be a test to be sure it's hitting the right area and would work for any emergency situation, from a weather event to a mass shooting.

More Maine counties are joining in on this initiative. Somerset County also has the capability but hasn't used it yet.