UMaine participates in National Voter Registration Day

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

ORONO, Maine — To celebrate National Voter Registration Day, The University of Maine's Orono campus is participating in a cross-country effort to register voters in advance of November's general election.

Members of UMaine's UVote will host voter registration drives, which will also provide information about absentee voting, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the campus Mall, Stewart Quad, and Hilltop Quad.

"At Umaine we've been participating in this since 2014," said University of Maine Associate Professor of Political Science Robert Glover.

Since Umaine has been taking part in this initiative Glover said they've registered several hundred folks to vote. The goal is to register 200 more on Tuesday.

Each location on campus will have Maine voter registration applications students and staff can fill out. Glover said folks who plan to register will need to bring a copy of their photo ID and proof of residence. If they have the necessary materials their applications will be brought to the local town office for them.

"Our system basically represents the people that are going to show up," said Glover on the importance of holding the voter registration drive. "We know that students tend to show up in lower numbers and as a result some of things that are important to students are less of a priority for policy makers. So people who show up on election day will have a system that represents them."

Tuesday's event is part of a semester-long effort to engage the UMaine campus this year. Over the past few weeks, UMaine "Student Voting Ambassadors" have been talking to students about voting and working to register new voters.