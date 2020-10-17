New Portland dropbox making it easier to vote

People in Portland can now drop off their completed absentee ballots into a dropbox outside of the Merrill Auditorium entrance. This is only for Portland residents.

Portland voters can now drop-off their completed ballots outside of the Merrill Auditorium entrance, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

They ask you double-check that you have signed the back of it to make sure your vote - or a family member's - counts.

This dropbox is only for Portland residents.

You can only drop off your absentee ballot in the city or town you live in.