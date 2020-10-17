New Portland dropbox making it easier to vote

PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland is making it easier to get your absentee ballots in.
Portland voters can now drop-off their completed ballots outside of the Merrill Auditorium entrance, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
They ask you double-check that you have signed the back of it to make sure your vote - or a family member's - counts.
This dropbox is only for Portland residents.
You can only drop off your absentee ballot in the city or town you live in.
The last day to drop off your vote here is Friday, October 30th.