AUGUSTA, Maine — The Department of Marine Resources's advisory council is prepared to vote on whether to implement a new regulation that aims to stop poaching.

The new regulation would require eel exporters to notify the Department of Marine Resources 48 hours before packing and shipping eels. Maine Marine Patrol would the inspect the shipment before it goes to market.

Baby eels are one of Maine's most precious resources. They sell for around $1,000 a pound. Last year, elver fishing brought 21 million dollars into Maine's economy.

The vote is expected to take place at 1 o'clock in Augusta on March 6, 2019.

The eel fishing season begins March 22, 2019.