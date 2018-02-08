CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Hundreds of volunteers are being recognized for making the Beach to Beacon 10K possible. This year, organizers say they have 878 volunteers, the most volunteers in the race's history. Over half of them enjoyed food, music and prizes as a simple thank you for all the work they put in leading up to race day.

The events are primarily run by volunteers, from the food and medical tents to directing people on the shuttle buses. Many have come as far as California, Colorado, South Carolina and other parts of the country to help out. Neil Weinstein was awarded the Volunteer of the Year award.

The Beach to Beacon 10K starts at 8:00 a.m. and will be aired live on NEWS CENTER Maine during the Weekend Morning Report and on our social media platforms.

© 2018 WCSH-TV