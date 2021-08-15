Volunteers build 'Little Free Pantry' in Portland

Volunteers spent several hours building the food pantry outside the Libbytown Community Garden Sunday. Those in need can take food items at any time.

PORTLAND, Maine — Volunteers in Portland spent several hours on Sunday putting their handiwork to good use in order to support community members in need. About a dozen people spent the day building a 'Little Free Pantry' outside of the Libbytown Community Garden.

"We want people to feel like this community is for everyone," said Libbytown Neighborhood Association Chairperson Maureen Morse.

Morse and her crew of volunteers worked to build the pantry for hours on Sunday. Their plan is to fill the box with non-perishable food items, allowing anyone in need or struggling with food insecurity to take food, no questions asked.

"We're trying to find things that we can do together to help bring the community together, and also help people who may need things who may not reach out otherwise," said Morse.

Volunteers spent several hours today building a 'Little Free Pantry' to be placed at the Libbytown Community Garden in Portland! It's going to be filled with non-perishable foods that community members in can take and use, no questions asked @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/2NLbnGRyoL — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 16, 2021

The pantry will be placed on the side of the shed at the Libbytown Community Garden.

"It doesn't matter if you're actually a gardener here, everyone is very welcoming, and they want people to participate and enjoy this outdoor space," said Community Garden Coordinator Jenna Martyn-Fisher.

The 'Little Free Pantry' will be open at all hours to anyone in need.