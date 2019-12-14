SACO, Maine — Toyota and Volkswagen are threatening to take away their franchise agreements with two Prime Motor Group auto dealerships in Saco as a result of alleged breaches of contract stemming from the ouster of former Prime Motor CEO David Rosenberg.

According to our partners at Portland Press Herald both auto manufacturers have issued letters to the dealership group’s owner, New York-based GPB Capital Holdings, saying the company violated the agreements by replacing Rosenberg without their prior approval.

They demanded an explanation for GPB Capital’s actions and said the company may have to sell the dealerships or lose its franchise rights.

Read the full story here.

