PORTLAND, Maine — Having a baby is a life-changing experience. On top of that, now life is changing for everyone due to the fast-spreading coronavirus.

To keep patients and staff safe, hospitals are changing protocols, specifically when it comes to visitors.

So while meeting your new grandchild, niece, or nephew can be one of the best experiences, it's going to have to wait some time.

“It changes things a little bit but I’m also kind of like maybe this is what it’s supposed to be,” Amanda Tubbs who is expecting her first child said.

Tubbs lives in Lisbon and she’s due in a few weeks.

The pregnancy came as a pleasant surprise because she and her husband had tried two years to conceive.

She plans to give birth at a Portland hospital.

“My mom and my closest friend were going to be there,” she explained.

Now they will have to change plans. Although her mother and friend can no longer be there her husband will still be by her side.

Maine Medical Center has banned visitors on its campus with some exceptions, which includes one spouse or birthing partner.

The rules have also changed at all Northern Light hospitals that have birthing/NICU services, including Northern Light EMMC and Northern Light Mercy.

A patient may have one partner or birth support person accompany them and they must stay in the room for the duration of the visit.

“It’s scary though bringing a new baby into a world of face masks and like hiding and quarantine.”

For now, Tubbs like many first-time moms is eager to meet her baby girl.

