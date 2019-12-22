MAINE, USA — A Virginia-based wind energy firm is proposing the construction of 30 wind turbines in Maine.

Downeast Wind project officials said at a Columbia town meeting Thursday that the turbines would be spread around 7,000-acres of mostly state owned and protected land.

The project is a subsidiary of Virginia-based Apex Lean Energy. The turbines would be double the height of the Statue of Liberty.

Camp owners nearby say the turbines will negatively impact the area where the same families have gone for generations.

Downeast Wind officials say the proposed sites exceed property setback requirements and that the project will provide millions in tax revenue.

