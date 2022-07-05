Viral video shows John Daly hitting golf ball across highway and onto Akron high school football field

A viral video shows John Daly hitting a golf ball across an Akron highway and onto the football field at Hoban High School.

AKRON, Ohio — The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Akron's Firestone Country Club won't officially begin until Thursday. But at least one prominent golfer in the Akron tournament has already provided a highlight.

In a video posted to Twitter by Akron native, New Club Golf CEO and The Bag Drop podcast host Matt Considine, John Daly can be seen hitting a ball across an Akron highway and onto the football field at Archbishop Hoban High School. Since being posted to Twitter late Monday night, Considine's video has more than 800 retweets and has been reposted by outlets such as Yahoo and Barstool Sports.

John Daly hitting drivers over a highway and onto a high school football field in Akron, OH pic.twitter.com/jfKbWsUGB5 — Matt Considine (@consequential85) July 6, 2022

This year will mark the fourth year that the Rubber City has hosted the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club, which previously played host to the WGC Bridgestone Invitational from 1999-2001 and 2003-2018. Last month, the event, which is a major on the PGA TOUR Champions Circuit, announced that it will remain in Akron through at least 2026 and will have a yet-to-be-announced new name in 2023, with Kaulig Companies set to take over as the naming rights sponsor.

A two-time major winner (1991 PGA Championship, 1995 Open Championship), Daly is one of the most prominent names playing in this year's event. Steve Stricker returns as the defending champion of last year's event, with a field that includes the following, according to PGATour.com:

Prior year's Schwab Cup standings



Bernhard Langer

Jim Furyk

Miguel Angel Jiménez

Ernie Els

Jerry Kelly

Darren Clarke

Retief Goosen

Kevin Sutherland

Mike Weir

Doug Barron

Steve Flesch

Alex Cejka

David Toms

Tim Petrovic

Scott Parel

Woody Austin

Steven Alker

Rod Pampling

Steve Stricker

Brandt Jobe

K.J. Choi

Stephen Ames

Brett Quigley

Paul Broadhurst

Wes Short, Jr.

Paul Goydos

Kirk Triplett

Glen Day

Vijay Singh

Dicky Pride

Colin Montgomerie

Gene Sauers

Shane Bertsch

Marco Dawson

PGA TOUR Points List (1 Point for win; 3 Points for major championship win)

Davis Love III

Corey Pavin

David Duval

Justin Leonard

Lee Janzen

Fred Funk

David Frost

Jay Haas

PGA TOUR Champions Points List

Scott McCarron

Michael Allen

Jeff Maggert

Tom Pernice Jr.

Top 11 all-time PGA TOUR earnings (not otherwise exempt)

Robert Allenby

Brian Gay

Bob Estes

Chris DiMarco

Billy Mayfair

Rocco Mediate

Joe Durant

John Senden

Tim Herron

Billy Andrade

Tournament winners (one-year exemption)

Cameron Beckman

Thongchai Jaidee

PGA TOUR Champions major winners (five-year exemption)

Ken Tanigawa

2022 PGA TOUR Champions earnings (four spots)

David Branshaw

Ken Duke

Rob Labritz

Scott Dunlap

Sponsor exemption

Mark Hensby

Frank Lickliter II

Restricted sponsor exemption

Olin Browne

Paul Stankowski

Duffy Waldorf

Y.E. Yang

Prior year's Schwab Cup standings (extended)

Tom Byrum

David McKenzie

Kent Jones

PGA TOUR Points List (extended)

John Daly

John Huston

Joey Sindelar

Jesper Parnevik

Alternates in field after deadline