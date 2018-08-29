VINALHAVEN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man from Vinalhaven is facing up to five years in prison for threatening to "slit" the throat of a Swedish embassy employee in Washington, D.C.

Eric Malmstrom, 40, was convicted Monday, Aug. 27 by a jury of making interstate threats. Evidence presented at his one-day trial showed that he called the Swedish Embassy in D.C., hundreds of times beginning in Sept. 2017 until March of 2018.

Malstrom reportedly threatened to "slit" the throat of one embassy worker three times during calls he made in February and March.

On top of the five years in prison that Malstrom, he could also be sentenced to a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release.

"Threats made against public officials, whether those of the United States or of foreign governments serving their citizens in this country, cannot be taken lightly," said U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank.

The Knox County Sheriff's Department worked with the U.S. Secret Service and Defense Security Service's Office of Protective Intelligence Investigations to investigate Malstrom's case.

No sentencing date has been set for Malstrom.

