BANGOR, Maine — A candlelight vigil held on what would have been Jordynn Smith-Nelligan's second birthday.

Members of the community say they are coming together on Friday night at Cascade park for a vigil for Jordynn. Organizers say they are doing this to honor Jordynn on her birthday and remember her life.

Jordynn died of an "acute fentanyl overdose" according to the state medical examiner.

Both of Jordynn's parents, Kimberly Nelligan and Shane Smith, have been charged in connection to her death.

The vigil will be held at Cascade Park in Bangor at 6 p.m. on Friday.