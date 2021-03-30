Vigil against anti-Asian hate planned for Portland Tuesday

The candlelit vigil will be held at 5:15 p.m. at Payson Park in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — Leaders in Maine's Asian and immigrant communities continue to spread the message of unity following a surge in anti-Asian violence.

On Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. a vigil against anti-Asian violence will be held at Payson Park in Portland. Organizers hope to spread the message that we all belong here.

"We all belong here. We all deserve to feel safe no matter where we go. School, work, the grocery store, the movies, the park. You should wherever you are, and that you belong. Because you do," said Amy Chea, chief strategy officers with Unified Asian Communities.

According to NBC News, 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents were reported in 2020, an increase of 150% from the previous year.

Good morning! We’re live from Portland’s Payson Park this morning. This is were a vigil against anti-Asian violence will be held tonight at 5:15 p.m. Details this morning on why organizers say this message is so important this morning on @newscentermaine #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/3KHQ2ctTPz — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) March 30, 2021

Tuesday's vigil comes just days after a Stop Asian Hate rally was held outside of Portland City Hall over the weekend where a number of Asian Americans spoke about their experiences growing up in America and the stereotypes they faced.

Community leaders hope events like these help forward the difficult discussion around racism in our communities.

"There's a lot of history that really needs to be worked out and looked at and honored and rectified. So I think a lot of work needs to be done, but that does not mean that we're not able to do it," said Chea.

Tuesday's vigil is organized by Unified Asian Communities, the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center, as well as Portland Public Schools.

"We're all are going to stand together. Regardless of races and ethnicities and class and so on so forth, to say no to xenophobia, to say to intolerance," said Reza Jalali, the executive director of the GPIWC.