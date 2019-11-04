DEXTER, Maine — Last May, 23-year-old Tyler Tibbetts stole a police cruiser and led police from multiple departments on a high speed chase.

Tibbetts' was put in the cruiser before police went to assist his girlfriend.

During that time, Tibbetts was able to move the handcuffs to the front of his body and dive through the 11'' X 11'' opening between the front and back seat.

Last month, Tibbetts was sentenced to five years in prison.