(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police are investigating after a video camera was found in a staff bathroom at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The hospital says they recently discovered the camera placed in a staff bathroom at their State Street location and called police.

EMMC says a potential suspect was quickly identified and that person was immediately suspended.

No other cameras have been found at the hospital and EMMC officials do not believe that any patients were involved.

In a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine, EMMC said:

"These actions took advantage of our trust as an employer and violated the safe work and care spaces we have created. We are fully committed to supporting the investigation, ensuring this is properly pursued."

