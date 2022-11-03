Levant house fire victims believed to be father and son; mother still hospitalized

The Maine Dept. of Public Safety confirmed that a 78-year-old man died, and his son is believed to be the other victim. The mother is still hospitalized.

LEVANT, Maine — Two victims of an Oct. 31 house fire in Levant are believed to be a father and son, and the mother is still hospitalized.

The fire at 503 Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Halloween.

Officials initially said one person died in the fire, with two other people hospitalized.

The father, 78-year-old Charles Daly, was one of the two people hospitalized and has since died from his injuries, according to a release Thursday from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. He had been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital due to the severity of his burns.

Daly's wife was the other person hospitalized in the fire. She is still at Maine Medical Center recovering from smoke inhalation, according to the release.

Moss said their son, 29-year-old Eric Daly, is believed to be the other victim. He was living at the home with his parents at the time. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still working to confirm.

A total of five adults were living at the residence. At this point, the fire is considered accidental as it appears to have started in or near the furnace, Moss said.

"It all just happened really fast," Steven Barker, the adult who managed to safely make it out of the home, said. "You know, one minute it was just a couple of flames up on the wall then the next minute the entire house caught on fire."

The home was a two-story structure with an attached trailer. The trailer is still standing at the site with the garage, but the home is burned to the ground.

Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout said the American Red Cross was working with the displaced survivors to find temporary housing.

Four or five dogs were also killed in the fire, but first responders were able to rescue four dogs and a cat, according to Strout.