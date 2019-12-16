VASSALBORO, Maine — Two people died in result of a head-on car crash on Route 201 in Vassalboro, Saturday, Dec. 14.

At around 9:30 p.m., Kennebec County Sheriff's Office and emergency responders arrived at the scene of the crash, near the fire department.

According to the sheriff's office, they found two vehicles had crashed head-on.

Robert Trudeau, 55, of Winslow, was found dead at the scene. Brenda Clark, 61, of Skowhegan was brought to Maine General Medical Center in Augusta where she later died.

The sheriff's office said Life Flight was requested, but they could not fly due to weather conditions.

Police said witnesses at the scene reported that Trudeau’s 2004 Jeep was seen traveling erratically in the south bound lane just before the crash. They said his vehicle then crossed the center line, striking a 2020 Subaru, driven by Clark head on.

Police said there is no indication the crash was alcohol or weather related at this time. Early investigation showed neither driver was wearing their seat belt.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the crash.

