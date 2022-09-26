Victim of secondary crash in West Gardiner identified

The man, 53, of Stonington, Maine, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday after his vehicle was rear-ended and pinned between two other vehicles.

WEST GARDINER, Maine — Maine State Police have identified the man who died in a secondary crash after his vehicle was rear-ended in West Gardiner on Saturday morning as William Stevenson, 53, of Stonington, Maine.

An initial two-vehicle crash occurred at mile 107 northbound in Farmingdale around 11:11 a.m. Saturday, a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said on Monday.

According to the release, Rahjine Waller, 23, of Roslindale, Massachusetts, was operating a 2022 maroon Kia SUV when she was traveling in the passing lane. Waller moved into the right lane where she rear-ended Timothy Callaghan, 35, of St. John, New Brunswick, who was also moving into the right lane.

An initial investigation revealed both drivers were traveling at a high rate of speed and suffered minor injuries, the release said.

Following the initial crash, state troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash at mile 104 northbound in West Gardiner around 11:51 a.m.

According to the release, "This crash was caused by traffic slowing in the area from ultimately the initial crash at mile 107."

The investigation into the secondary crash revealed a 2014 BMW operated by Stevenson was rear-ended by either a 2016 Chevy Malibu or a 2021 Jeep Wrangler, the release said.

Stevenson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stevenson's passenger, Tina Adams, 54, of Stonington, Maine, and Laura Stanley, 51, of Wells, who was operating the 2021 Jeep, were both transported to Maine General Health hospital with "non-life threatening injuries," according to the release.

The operator of the 2016 Chevy Malibu was Jeffrey Royster, 57, of West Gardiner, the release said.

The release states the turnpike was shut down for around two hours while an investigation was done. No alcohol or drug impairment was involved in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.