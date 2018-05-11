(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A former Maine Catholic bishop is facing calls to resign after a whistleblower comes forward with a binder full of records of allegations against priests in Buffalo.

Bishop Richard Malone has been the head of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo since 2012. Prior to that, Bishop Malone was the leader of the Diocese in Portland. He served in Maine from 2004-2012.

Last week, Siobhan O'Connor, the executive assistant to Bishop Richard Malone, came forward with records after she said he did nothing when he learned about sex abuse allegations against priests.

NEWS CENTER Maine last spoke with Dr. Lawrence Gray after a bombshell grand jury report in Pennsylvania. Pope Francis issued a letter addressed to the people around the world.

Dr. Gray says he is a victim of sexual abuse by a Maine priest and has seen similar concealment of sex abuse cases in Buffalo, here. In fact, he is one of six men who won a settlement against the Catholic Diocese in Portland in 2016.

Gray did not react to the opening prayer, saying it didn't really resonate with him.

"I hear what was said," Gray said. "You got to appreciate the attempt."

The Diocese of Buffalo published a specific list of priests who have been accused of sexual abuse with a minor. The criteria lists priests, alive and deceased, with two or more allegations against them. Despite the allegations against the diocese, Bishop Malone reaffirmed his decision to stay.

“You know, well, the calls for my resignation," Bishop Malone said Monday. "I have stated that I do not have plans to do that. I do believe that working with others who continue to believe in me we can steer through this storm to a calm sea.”

