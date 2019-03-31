UPTON, Maine — A man was found dead in his home in Upton after his home caught fire in Upton last week.

The State Fire Marshal's Office identified the man as 79-year-old Norman Mercier.

Fire Marshals say that the fire caused smoke damage throughout the home. The fire was caused by a wood stove in his living room igniting nearby combustible material.

On Saturday friends of Mercier called the sheriff's office when they discovered the windows of his house were blackened.

Mercier's body was discovered in his living room.