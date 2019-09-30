BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man noticed what he thought appeared to be Air Force One in the air over Bangor Sunday night.

Joe Perry said at around 6 p.m. the aircraft circled around Bangor International Airport several times approaching the runway but not landing.

Upon closer look, the aircraft looks more like Air Force Two, a Boeing 757, which would be the plane of Vice President Mike Pence.

Bangor International Airport Director Tony Caruso said it was just the crew on board doing some training. He said they were flying approaches to the runway and then stopped in and took in fuel.

