PORTLAND, Maine — Maine veterans are returning from their trip to Washington D.C. through Honor Flight Maine where they had the opportunity to visit different memorials.

About 50 veterans had the opportunity to go on the trip.

This trip was the first of four for the 2019 year, and this is the biggest year Honor Flight Maine has ever seen.

In the fall of 2018, NEWS CENTER Maine's Honor Flight Maine telethon raised over $179K.