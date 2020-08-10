Versant Power, CMP reporting thousands of outages across the state

Versant says it does not know the cause(s) of its customers outages. CMP warned customers Wednesday that Thursday could bring high winds and potential outages.

MAINE, USA — Versant Power and Central Maine Power are working to address a number of outages across the state.

As of 10:30 a.m., Versant said about 3,070 of its customers were without power. CMP said about 4,100 of its customers were without power.

View Versant's live outage and restoration map HERE. CMP's live outage map can be found HERE.

Versant says its affected areas are mostly in Hancock and Penobscot Counties, and include Lamoine, Bradford, and Hudson. The cause(s) of their outages is unknown at this time.

Central Maine Power warned customers on Wednesday of potential outages on Thursday, saying, "The weather tonight into tomorrow is expect to be very windy. With leaves still on the trees, branches may be heavy and fall onto lines causing outages. We have a full field staff on duty and locking contractors in if needed."