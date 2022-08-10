Versant Power begins undersea cable installation project

Versant crews, along with contracted specialty crews, have started laying cable in Islesford between Great Cranberry and Little Cranberry Islands.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine — This week, Versant Power is beginning work on one of two undersea electrical cable installations planned for 2022.

Versant crews, along with contracted specialty crews, have started laying cable in Islesford between Great Cranberry and Little Cranberry Islands. The project is expected to take two to three days to complete, according to a release from Versant.

A 6-mile undersea cable installation to Swan’s Island, which Versant says is a much larger project, is scheduled for the first week of October and is expected to take about four days to complete, the release stated.

"Both the Islesford and Swan’s Island undersea cables have been severely damaged over the years due to movement on the rocks caused by waves and tidal action and need to be replaced to ensure reliable and safe service to islanders," Versant stated in the release. "The cables have been subject to several repairs over the years, which provided a temporary solution to restore electricity while islanders awaited new, more reliable cables."

Marmon Utility LLC-Kerite Cable Services of Seymour, Connecticut, will be laying the cable and making the shore connections with the help of Versant, according to Versant officials.

The new cables contain electrical conductors and a fiberoptic cable that can transport internet connectivity to the island. The cables will lie on the seabed and not be buried, which Versant says will leave the seabed intact and not disturb marine flora and fauna.

"The new cables will follow approximately along the same path as the existing cables and will also have the same shore landing locations," according to Versant. "The cable will be trenched in at both shore landings to avoid exposure and potential damage."

Versant purchased the Swan’s Island Electric Cooperative in 2017.

Versant customers may see their monthly bills go up as soon as next summer. The utility company announced Thursday it is seeking a distribution rate change from the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

According to a press release earlier this month, the average customer using 500 kilowatt-hours (kwh) per month would increase their bill about $10.50 per month. Customers using 750 kwh would see a $15 to $16 increase, and for 1,000 kwh an increase of about $21.

Judy Long is the communications manager for Versant Power.

"We understand that customers do not want to see rising electricity bills, and frankly, it's the last thing that we want to ask. But it would be irresponsible of us to stop investing in a system that so many Mainers rely on," Long said.

Long says the written request will be submitted to the Maine Public Utilities Commission in the next two months.