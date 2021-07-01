Versant Power announces rate changes

The company says customers in the Bangor Hydro District will see an increase and the customers in the Maine Public District will see a decrease.

MAINE, USA — Some Versant Power customers will see an increase in their rates, and others will see a decrease.

Starting Thursday, people who live in Hancock, Piscataquis, Washington, and most of Penobscot County will see billing changes in a few different areas. Versant says for an average customer in the Bangor Hydro District using 500 kilowatt-hours per month and paying $84.93 for delivery and Standard Offer supply will now pay $86.16, a $1.23 increase.

Versant also says an average customer in the Maine Public District (Aroostook County and a small piece of Penobscot County) using 500 kilowatt-hours per month and paying $76.27 for delivery and Standard Offer supply will now pay $73.94, a $2.33 decrease.

Customers will see changes to three of five rates on their bills: transmission, stranded costs, and conservation.

Versant says the Maine Public Utilities Commission is evaluating the company's request for a distribution rate increase. If approved, new distribution rates would go into effect no sooner than October 2021.

The new rates for all customers will be posted at versantpower.com as of July 1, 2021.