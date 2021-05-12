Vermont man dies in crash on I-95 in Sidney

Jack A. Davis, 60, of Sheffield, Vermont died in the crash. Witnesses reported Davis drove off the road and hit a tree.

SIDNEY, Maine — A 60-year-old man from Vermont died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Sidney Wednesday afternoon, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release.

According to Moss, Jack A. Davis of Sheffield, Vt., was traveling northbound on I-95 near the Waterville-Sidney town line at Exit 124 when he drove off the road and hit a tree, witnesses reported. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m.

Davis, who was driving a 2020 black Dodge Ram hauling a trailer and the only occupant of the truck, died at the scene, Moss said.