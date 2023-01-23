Verizon reports three-hour service outage in Portland area during snow storm

A spokesperson for the company said a "power failure" and a "third-party fiber cut" caused the service interruption.

PORTLAND, Maine — Verizon customers in the Portland area had no cellphone service for about three hours during a snowstorm Monday.

A spokesperson for the company said a "power failure" and a "third-party fiber cut" caused the service interruption. He did not answer how many customers were without service.

The outage came with more snow-covered trees and power lines on Monday after a Friday storm that dumped some of the first substantial snow on the state this winter.

"Our engineers worked with our vendor partners and service has been fully restored," spokesperson Andy Choi wrote in an e-mail.

During Monday's storm, Central Maine Power reported roughly 27,000 customers without electricity during the peak of the outages, but 99 percent of those were in York County.

CMP's spokesperson, Jon Breed, said snow-covered limbs and fallen trees caused the bulk of them. He said in an e-mail the company has 171 line and vegetation crews working specifically in York County to help clean it all up.

Crews expect power restoration will take throughout the day on Tuesday. They plan to reposition 140 crews from other parts of the state.

It is unclear if a power outage in Cumberland County had any effect on the Verizon outage.