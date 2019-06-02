A Facebook post out of Windham got the attention of animal lovers ACROSS the state. Dogs that appeared to be living outside during the coldest days of January. It caused a firestorm on social media; people could not believe that the dogs were left outside.

So—we wanted to Verify: are there any laws about leaving animals out in the cold?

In the Maine Legislature, under the Animal Welfare section, there are laws around the proper shelter, protection, and clean conditions for animals.

In regards to outdoor standards for living, the law states that dogs need artificial shelter, in good condition, that allows them animals to freely move, with a minimum of 3 sides and a waterproof roof that is appropriate for local climate conditions.

Now, if a dog is tied or left unattended outside for long periods of time, the law states that the shelter must be substantial enough to protect them from the severe cold and must be constructed with a means of keeping wind and rain out. The dog must have clean bedding as well, that maintains their body heat.

That viral Facebook post was made on Thursday January 31st and it exploded over the weekend.

A person posted about a group of German Shephard dogs that were left outside in the cold last week in Windham. The poster said that the dogs are always left outside…despite the weather conditions.

The post accrued over 700 likes, 900 comments, and 700 shares.

The people commenting, furious that the dogs were left outside and demanded that Windham Animal Control respond to the situation.

The Windham Police Department sent out a press release saying that they received numerous complaints about the dogs, and officers checked out the complaints and found that everything was up to code.

Windham animal control—which is a arm of the police department also took to its Facebook page-- saying that they DID respond to that location.

They wrote—that they made a welfare check and found that shelters and bedding were adequate for the dogs, and said that the 3 dogs are vaccinated, licensed, in good health, and have water and food.

They finish by writing—if you don’t agree with the law, then talk to your representatives and work to change it.

For some town council members in Windham, that is the plan.

Rebecca Cummings tells NEWS CENTER Maine that she and other council members intend to come up with a resolution to present in front of the council about keeping animals outside in poor conditions.