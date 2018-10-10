(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Is it illegal to go trick-or-treating if you're a teenager? Articles sweeping the web say it is, but are they true? We set out to verify.

The article claims that in Chesapeake, Virginia kids over the age of 12 are not allowed to participate in trick-or-treating. Stating they could face a fine and even six months of jail time.

According to Chesapeake law, that is in fact TRUE. You can see the full statute below.

There are other places across the nation and even in Canada that have similar laws. Chesapeake also has a law that prohibits anyone from trick-or-treating after 8 p.m. Those in violation could also face a fine or jail time.

Maine doesn't seem to have any laws like this in place.

