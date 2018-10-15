(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The campaign advertising machine is in overdrive as we draw closer to the midterm election. There's one spot in the mix now you've likely seen thanking Senator Susan Collins for her support of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

His confirmation to the high court nearly derailed by accusations of sexual misconduct.

We verify whether that ad was paid for with so-called "dark money," something Senator Collins has strongly criticized.

And we examine whether there's anything elected officials, like Senator Collins, can do anything about it.

"The term 'dark money' is somewhat of a slang terminology," said Phil Harriman.

To verify, our source is former state senator Phil Harriman, a NEWS CENTER Maine political analyst.

Under federal law, certain non-profit organizations, trade associations, unions can contribute money to a political action committee without revealing the source of the funding, such as individual donors.

"They are free to infiltrate the airwaves with whatever message they want," said Harriman.

In this case, the Judicial Crisis Network, a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization, recently rolled out this ad thanking Senator Collins for "being a reasonable voice in Washington."

According to the Washington Post, it poured at least $5.3 million dollars into its pro-Kavanaugh advertising campaign. But tracing every individual donor is difficult. And Harriman says that's on purpose.

"Sure it is," said Harriman. "Until Congress passes a law that says all political type activities whether to influence an election or to support or criticize a vote taken by congress that those dollars have to be revealed, it's going to continue."

So was the ad paid for with dark money?

"Yes," said Harriman. "I would say it is dark money. I'm sure it was not coordinated with Senator Collins' office in this case. But this is a very common political expenditure in which the people who are actually funding these political action committees, are not revealed."

But Senator Collins has gone on the record, blasting dark money groups, even if it is meant to support her.

In a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine her communications director says "Senator Collins is against dark money-- period."

So, what can be done to stop it?

Harriman says elected officials can sponsor a bill that would become law to require these types of contributions to become public information.

But passing a bill that passes constitutional muster would be a challenge. That's because in the "Citizens United" case, the U-S Supreme Court ruled that political spending is a form of protected speech under the First Amendment, and the government may not keep corporations or unions from spending money to support or oppose candidates.

We reached out to Senator Collins' spokeswoman again today asking if the senator had asked the Judicial Crisis Network to stop running the thank you ad, to which we are still waiting a response.

